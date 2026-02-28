R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,335 Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 538.6% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $307,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,945.60. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

THC opened at $238.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.74. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $240.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $16.76 (from $15.41), aligning with Tenet’s FY2026 guidance range and implying stronger full?year profitability. This supports valuation (THC P/E ~15.4) and could lift sentiment.

Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $16.76 (from $15.41), aligning with Tenet’s FY2026 guidance range and implying stronger full?year profitability. This supports valuation (THC P/E ~15.4) and could lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased Q1 2026 and Q2 2026 EPS estimates to $4.14 and $4.10, respectively (Q1 from $3.73; Q2 from $3.68), signaling better near?term operating momentum.

Zacks increased Q1 2026 and Q2 2026 EPS estimates to $4.14 and $4.10, respectively (Q1 from $3.73; Q2 from $3.68), signaling better near?term operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several 2026 quarterly upgrades — Q3 2026 to $4.08 and Q4 2026 to $4.44 — suggest Zacks sees stronger sequential quarters into year?end, underpinning FY2026 strength.

Several 2026 quarterly upgrades — Q3 2026 to $4.08 and Q4 2026 to $4.44 — suggest Zacks sees stronger sequential quarters into year?end, underpinning FY2026 strength. Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged Q1 and Q2 2027 estimates higher in places (Q1 2027 to $4.31; Q2 2027 to $4.75), indicating expectations for continued operational stability into early 2027.

Zacks nudged Q1 and Q2 2027 estimates higher in places (Q1 2027 to $4.31; Q2 2027 to $4.75), indicating expectations for continued operational stability into early 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published FY2028 EPS of $17.80 — a forward projection but one quarter/year further out; useful for modeling but less likely to move stock immediately.

Zacks published FY2028 EPS of $17.80 — a forward projection but one quarter/year further out; useful for modeling but less likely to move stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut FY2027 EPS to $16.35 from $17.98, a sizable downward revision that signals softer longer?term growth expectations and may pressure sentiment beyond the current year.

Zacks cut FY2027 EPS to $16.35 from $17.98, a sizable downward revision that signals softer longer?term growth expectations and may pressure sentiment beyond the current year. Negative Sentiment: Notable quarterly downgrades for 2027: Q3 2027 to $4.01 (from $4.38) and Q4 2027 to $3.28 (from $4.82). The Q4 2027 cut is large and could raise concerns about seasonality or margin pressure in late?cycle periods.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

