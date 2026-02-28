Jack Bendheim Sells 7,040 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $378,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,520.40. This trade represents a 82.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $361,644.80.

On Friday, February 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $361,996.80.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $361,856.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $365,798.40.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $54.59 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

