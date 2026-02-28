Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Strategy worth $84,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 6,012 shares of company stock worth $880,080 in the last 90 days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $129.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average is $232.32. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research raised Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.21.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

