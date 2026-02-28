Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,275 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of AvalonBay Communities worth $75,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 78.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 449,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,768,000 after buying an additional 67,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 161,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AvalonBay Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company will participate in the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference, issued a Q1 2026 business update and published refreshed investor materials — this gives management a platform to communicate leasing, demand and guidance details that could reassure investors. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference, Provides First Quarter 2026 Business Update, and Publishes Updated Investor …

Company will participate in the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference, issued a Q1 2026 business update and published refreshed investor materials — this gives management a platform to communicate leasing, demand and guidance details that could reassure investors. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced details for its 2026 annual meeting — standard governance noise that typically has limited near?term share impact unless accompanied by proxy issues or board changes. AvalonBay Communities Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Details

Company announced details for its 2026 annual meeting — standard governance noise that typically has limited near?term share impact unless accompanied by proxy issues or board changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply trimmed EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (many Q1–Q4 2026 and 2027 quarters reduced, FY2026 cut to ~$11.30 from ~$11.53, FY2027 cut to ~$11.72 from ~$12.18 and FY2028 modeled at $13.66) — the broad downgrades imply a weaker near?term earnings trajectory and likely pressure on valuation and analyst expectations. (Zacks report summaries issued Feb. 25)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.91.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AVB opened at $177.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $230.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.01. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 34.57%.The firm had revenue of $767.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Featured Stories

