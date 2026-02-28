Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Microchip Technology worth $71,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $2,865,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.59%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

