Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lumentum worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 60,473 shares of company stock worth $35,186,972 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE opened at $700.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $765.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.42. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

