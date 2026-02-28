Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 116.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,384 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Antero Midstream worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $22.45 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 104.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,420.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

