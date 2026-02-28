Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 19,999 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,461,000 after buying an additional 741,417 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,090,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the second quarter worth $207,741,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,781,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $315.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $365.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.25 and a 200 day moving average of $296.14.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research raised Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $287.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,646,851.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,933,353.50. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock worth $10,254,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

