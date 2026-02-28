Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 2,651 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG opened at $235.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.44. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 26.68%.Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a massive share buyback program — management approved up to $10.0 billion in repurchases (about 21.1% of shares), a clear capital-return signal that typically supports the share price. Press Release

Board authorizes a massive share buyback program — management approved up to $10.0 billion in repurchases (about 21.1% of shares), a clear capital-return signal that typically supports the share price. Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 operating and financial results: company reported record LNG exports, a large year-over-year revenue increase and robust quarterly earnings metrics that management highlighted in its 2025 results and guidance. These fundamentals underpin upgraded sentiment. Earnings Release

Strong 2025 operating and financial results: company reported record LNG exports, a large year-over-year revenue increase and robust quarterly earnings metrics that management highlighted in its 2025 results and guidance. These fundamentals underpin upgraded sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Export and contract expansion: U.S. DOE approved a ~12% export increase at Corpus Christi and Cheniere signed long-term sales with CPC (extending contracted revenues), supporting longer-term cash flow visibility. Export Approval CPC Deal

Export and contract expansion: U.S. DOE approved a ~12% export increase at Corpus Christi and Cheniere signed long-term sales with CPC (extending contracted revenues), supporting longer-term cash flow visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Barclays raised its price target to $271 (overweight) and TD Cowen raised its target to $255 (buy), reinforcing buy-side momentum. Analyst Coverage

Analyst bullishness: Barclays raised its price target to $271 (overweight) and TD Cowen raised its target to $255 (buy), reinforcing buy-side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Growth pipeline progressing: Cheniere has filed for a Stage 4 Corpus Christi expansion and is advancing Sabine Pass projects — positive long-term capacity moves but subject to execution and multi-year timelines. Growth Plans

Growth pipeline progressing: Cheniere has filed for a Stage 4 Corpus Christi expansion and is advancing Sabine Pass projects — positive long-term capacity moves but subject to execution and multi-year timelines. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headlines on quarterly metrics: some outlets flagged an EPS miss under certain measures while company releases showed strong adjusted results — the GAAP vs. adjusted framing creates short-term noise for traders. Earnings Coverage

Mixed headlines on quarterly metrics: some outlets flagged an EPS miss under certain measures while company releases showed strong adjusted results — the GAAP vs. adjusted framing creates short-term noise for traders. Negative Sentiment: Tax-credit controversy: Reuters reported Cheniere received a $370M “alternative fuel” tax break for LNG used in tankers, which critics say was intended for much smaller vessels — this could prompt regulatory scrutiny or reputational damage. Tax Break Story

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

