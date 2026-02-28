Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,594,000 after purchasing an additional 564,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,391,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,192,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,017,000 after buying an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,911,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,596,000 after buying an additional 495,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,531,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.75.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

