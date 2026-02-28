TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $149.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $145.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.14.

In other news, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,257.76. The trade was a 29.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $128,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,235.68. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,070,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 62.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post?transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

