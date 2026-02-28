Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $63.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna set a $80.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.55. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.86 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.00%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $251,550.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,030.59. This trade represents a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $1,033,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,436.24. This represents a 15.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: CEO Andrew S. Robinson purchased 22,100 shares (~$1.03M) on Feb 27, raising his stake by ~15%. Large insider buys are typically viewed as a strong signal of management confidence and can attract buyers. SEC Filing

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $69 to $70 and maintained an “outperform” rating — a bullish, high-upside signal (?50% above current levels) that can attract momentum traders. Positive Sentiment: Aggregator American Banking News shows analysts’ consensus as roughly a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing the market’s constructive stance. Consensus language supports continued investor interest. American Banking News

Aggregator American Banking News shows analysts’ consensus as roughly a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing the market’s constructive stance. Consensus language supports continued investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Summary of the company’s Q4 2025 earnings call is available; recall SKWD reported a beat on EPS and revenue on Feb 23, which underpins the positive analyst activity but doesn’t add new catalyst today. Earnings Call Summary

Summary of the company’s Q4 2025 earnings call is available; recall SKWD reported a beat on EPS and revenue on Feb 23, which underpins the positive analyst activity but doesn’t add new catalyst today. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target from $65 to $55 while keeping an “overweight” rating. A lower PT from a mid?tier sell?side name may create some short?term selling or reduce upside expectations. Benzinga

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

