Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.1250.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, December 29th.

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,969 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

