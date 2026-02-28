Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) & Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Head-To-Head Survey

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) and Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceconomy and Barnes & Noble Education”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy $25.51 billion 0.10 -$38.73 million $0.08 13.25 Barnes & Noble Education $1.61 billion 0.18 -$65.82 million ($0.28) -30.89

Analyst Ratings

Ceconomy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes & Noble Education. Barnes & Noble Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceconomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ceconomy and Barnes & Noble Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00 Barnes & Noble Education 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Ceconomy and Barnes & Noble Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy 0.71% 46.82% 2.53% Barnes & Noble Education -0.56% -22.09% -6.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ceconomy has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceconomy beats Barnes & Noble Education on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores. The company was founded by Leonard S, Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

