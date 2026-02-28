iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,607 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

