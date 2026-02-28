Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 6,212 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.8% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.