Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in February

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,919 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the January 29th total of 31,885 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 51,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.