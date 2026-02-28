Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in February

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,919 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the January 29th total of 31,885 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 51,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
