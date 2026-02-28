T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) Short Interest Down 82.5% in February

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,716 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the January 29th total of 15,495 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2%

TOTR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1742 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

