Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,472 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 288.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of SMH opened at $412.01 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $427.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.