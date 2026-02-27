Insider Selling: Apiam Animal Health (ASX:AHX) Insider Sells A$11,408.25 in Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) insider Richard (Rick) Dennis sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.88, for a total value of A$11,408.25.

Apiam Animal Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41.

Apiam Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,143.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Apiam Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Apiam Animal Health Company Profile

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services. The company offers companion animal, dairy, swine and poultry, beef feedlot, equine, sheep, and genetic services. It also provides telemedicine, remote video, health management, benchmarking databases, and herd management software.

