First Us Bancsh (FUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

First Us Bancsh has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

First Us Bancsh Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.27. First Us Bancsh has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Us Bancsh

First Us Bancsh ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Us Bancsh in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Us Bancsh in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Us Bancsh by 37.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Us Bancsh by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Us Bancsh

First US Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for First US Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 2006 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to midsize businesses, and public sector entities across Southeastern and Northeastern Wisconsin.

The firm’s core offerings include commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and residential mortgage financing.

