CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339 and last traded at GBX 324.04, with a volume of 19228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital Group raised shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 280 to GBX 330 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 295.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 263.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of £892.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

