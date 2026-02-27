Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 and last traded at GBX 0.92. Approximately 10,665,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,240,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03.

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.06.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.