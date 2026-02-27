PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.88 and traded as low as $12.60. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 317,344 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PCN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to maximize current income while preserving capital and, secondarily, achieving long-term growth of capital. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund provides investors with actively managed exposure to global fixed-income markets through a pooled vehicle structure that can trade at premiums or discounts to net asset value.
The fund pursues its income objective by investing primarily in U.S.
