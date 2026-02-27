Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.75 and traded as low as C$11.75. Gamehost shares last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 3,598 shares traded.

Gamehost Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$242.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc is operating in hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta, Canada. The company’s reportable segments are strategic business units that offer different services like the Gaming segment, which includes casinos offering slot, VLT, lottery, and table games; Hotel segment includes hotels catering to mid-range clients; and The Food and Beverage segment operations that are located within the casinos and hotels as a complement to other segments. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming Segment.

