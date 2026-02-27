Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Short Interest Update

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 254,609 shares, a growth of 163.5% from the January 29th total of 96,641 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pineapple Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PAPL opened at $0.70 on Friday. Pineapple Financial has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pineapple Financial in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pineapple Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pineapple Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pineapple Financial stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 131,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 13.16% of Pineapple Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pineapple Financial

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services. In addition, the company offers back office support services, such as digital and automated onboarding and set up, loan packaging and processing, digital document collection and client portals, loan maintenance activities, payroll, lender communication, reporting requirements for regulators and business management, cloud services, expense collections, document preparation, compliance, training, administration, and marketing.

