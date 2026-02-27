First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,468 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the January 29th total of 11,295 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 606,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 606,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 20.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1%

FXU stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $878.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97.

About First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

