Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $10.90. Radio One shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 13,211 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radio One stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.74% of Radio One worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, formerly known as Radio One, Inc, is a media company primarily serving African-American and urban audiences across the United States. The company’s core business activities center on radio broadcasting, operating a portfolio of urban-format radio stations that deliver music, news, and community-focused programming. Urban One’s radio network spans key metropolitan markets including Washington, DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis, among others.

In addition to its terrestrial radio operations, Urban One has expanded into digital media to engage listeners online.

