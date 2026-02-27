WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.06 and traded as high as GBX 57.60. WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 57.60, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Down 1.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.