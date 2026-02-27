Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Grows By 164.9%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 105,183 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the January 29th total of 39,712 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter valued at $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bioAffinity Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIAF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. bioAffinity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced in vitro diagnostic platforms for oncology. Leveraging proprietary bioaffinity and nanotechnology approaches, bioAffinity’s platforms are designed to isolate and analyze cancer-specific biomarkers from blood, tissue, and other biological samples with high sensitivity and specificity. The company’s core technologies aim to enable earlier detection of solid tumors, improved disease monitoring, and more personalized treatment strategies.

The company’s primary product pipeline includes assays targeting breast cancer and other solid tumor indications.

