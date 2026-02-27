Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

LNTH opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of -0.08. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $111.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.50. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company had revenue of $406.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 118.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

