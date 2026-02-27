TD Asset Management Inc Has $58.92 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.48% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $58,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $5,719,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $228.99 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $124.06 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.88. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long?acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company’s lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once?weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

