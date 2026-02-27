ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXLS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on ExlService in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

EXLS stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ExlService has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,992.95. This trade represents a 13.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,360 shares of company stock valued at $920,567 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,927,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,576,000 after purchasing an additional 514,911 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,537,000 after purchasing an additional 357,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,794,000 after buying an additional 2,154,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ExlService by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,781,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,467,000 after buying an additional 364,146 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

