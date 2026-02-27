RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,235 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.AMETEK’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

