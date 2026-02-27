Optiver Holding B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF $TSL

Optiver Holding B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,060 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.98% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TSL opened at $16.45 on Friday. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

