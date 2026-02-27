Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 21,658 Shares of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares $AVL

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVL. Client First Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares by 78.6% in the third quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,827.50 and a beta of 9.35. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1584 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64,000.00%.

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVL was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

