Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $9.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.12. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $642.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,483.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $130,762.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,904.68. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 101.1% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and narrower loss: Teladoc reported revenue of $642.3M (above estimates) and GAAP loss per share of $0.14 (better than consensus), driven by international growth and strength in Integrated Care; investors view the improved bottom line as a near-term positive. Teladoc Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates on International Growth & Lower Costs

Q4 beat and narrower loss: Teladoc reported revenue of $642.3M (above estimates) and GAAP loss per share of $0.14 (better than consensus), driven by international growth and strength in Integrated Care; investors view the improved bottom line as a near-term positive. Positive Sentiment: Selective analyst support: Some firms are staying constructive (Bank of America upgraded to Buy, Piper Sandler reaffirmed Overweight, Canaccord remains a Buy despite lowering its PT), which bolsters demand from buyers who focus on recovery potential. Demystifying Teladoc Health: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Selective analyst support: Some firms are staying constructive (Bank of America upgraded to Buy, Piper Sandler reaffirmed Overweight, Canaccord remains a Buy despite lowering its PT), which bolsters demand from buyers who focus on recovery potential. Neutral Sentiment: Midterm growth roadmap: Management projects FY2026 revenue of roughly $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized investments in AI, insurance relationships and international expansion — initiatives that support longer-term upside but will take time to materialize. Teladoc projects $2.47B–$2.59B revenue in 2026

Midterm growth roadmap: Management projects FY2026 revenue of roughly $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized investments in AI, insurance relationships and international expansion — initiatives that support longer-term upside but will take time to materialize. Negative Sentiment: Cautious forward guidance: Q1 2026 revenue guidance ($598M–$620M) and EPS guidance (-$0.45 to -$0.35) came in below Wall Street expectations, and FY EPS guidance (-$1.10 to -$0.70) is wider/weaker than consensus — a key reason for mixed investor reactions despite the quarter’s beat. Teladoc Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Cautious forward guidance: Q1 2026 revenue guidance ($598M–$620M) and EPS guidance (-$0.45 to -$0.35) came in below Wall Street expectations, and FY EPS guidance (-$1.10 to -$0.70) is wider/weaker than consensus — a key reason for mixed investor reactions despite the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts: Several firms trimmed price targets (BMO, TD Cowen, Stifel, Wells Fargo, Leerink) and moved to Market Perform/Hold ratings in response to the softer outlook, adding selling pressure for investors focused on nearer-term valuation and earnings visibility. Analyst price-target updates

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.