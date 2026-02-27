Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price upped by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Trading Up 4.9%
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$765.13 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.