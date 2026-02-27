Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 204 and last traded at GBX 202, with a volume of 147954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 175 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Towers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,151.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.13.

Helios Towers announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

