Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 312 and last traded at GBX 307.13, with a volume of 35871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50.
Ruffer Investment Stock Up 0.1%
The company has a market cap of £902.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 299.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.69.
About Ruffer Investment
We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.
If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.
The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ruffer Investment
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.