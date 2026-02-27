International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.34 and traded as high as GBX 457.30. International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 451.05, with a volume of 19,617,975 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 475 to GBX 500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 620 to GBX 630 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 455.

The company has a market cap of £20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 404.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

