Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.87 and traded as high as C$10.29. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 273,281 shares.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

