Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$94.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CJT. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.45.

Cargojet Stock Up 6.3%

CJT opened at C$98.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$91.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.98. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$65.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cargojet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of C$284.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.890933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets and ratings, boosting upside expectations — Desjardins raised its target to C$126 (from C$117), Stifel Nicolaus to C$120 (from C$100) and Scotiabank to C$118 (from C$115). These moves increase analyst-implied upside and likely underpin buying interest. BayStreet.CA TickerReport

Broker consensus is favorable: coverage summary notes an average “Buy” from brokerages, which can attract momentum buying and fund interest. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results and commentary released this week provide the fundamental backdrop — management reported quarterly EPS and revenue (see the release and earnings-call transcript for detail), which appear broadly consistent with analyst optimism. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Results Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 results and commentary released this week provide the fundamental backdrop — management reported quarterly EPS and revenue (see the release and earnings-call transcript for detail), which appear broadly consistent with analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Market/technical context: volume is above average and the stock sits above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, supporting momentum—but valuation metrics (P/E ~12.5) and thin liquidity should be considered. (See exchange data and charts for specifics.)

Market/technical context: volume is above average and the stock sits above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, supporting momentum—but valuation metrics (P/E ~12.5) and thin liquidity should be considered. (See exchange data and charts for specifics.) Negative Sentiment: BMO raised its target only to C$94 (from C$90) and retains a “market perform” stance, implying limited upside and showing not all brokers are convinced—this provides a counterpoint that could cap gains. BayStreet.CA

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

