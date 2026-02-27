JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $44.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 774,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $44,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 724,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 303,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.54 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2145 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

