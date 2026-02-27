Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of W stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $119.98.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 36,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $3,886,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 149,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,893,847. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,071,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 200,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,839,032. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,544 shares of company stock valued at $82,238,224. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $1,330,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,965,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Wayfair reported a fourth quarter that beat revenue and profit expectations and management said the company “returned to growth” with acceleration driven by store expansion and the Wayfair Rewards loyalty program — a fundamental beat that supports upside if growth sustains. 5 Must-Read Analyst Questions From Wayfair’s Q4 Earnings Call

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

