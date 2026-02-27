HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,279 Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,646,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 46.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 194,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 101.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 117,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.99. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $80.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single?family detached homes, townhomes and multi?family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master?planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

