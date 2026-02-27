JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 85,028 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $45,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,273 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 122,189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 254.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 270,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 181,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.78.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

