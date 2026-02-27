HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 9,247 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,351,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,875,000 after buying an additional 703,020 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $56,277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,968,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 1,209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after acquiring an additional 467,608 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 1,707 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $106,072.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,403,297.46. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $64,563.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 332,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,643,218.70. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,303 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $84.76 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.97, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.41.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and $1B revenue milestone: CAVA beat consensus (EPS $0.04 vs $0.03; revenue ~$275M) and cleared $1 billion in annual revenue — a clear catalyst for the post-earnings rally. Read More.

Q4 beat and $1B revenue milestone: CAVA beat consensus (EPS $0.04 vs $0.03; revenue ~$275M) and cleared $1 billion in annual revenue — a clear catalyst for the post-earnings rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms raised price targets and issued buy/positive ratings (RBC, TD Cowen, Piper Sandler, Sanford Bernstein among others), supporting short-term bullishness. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms raised price targets and issued buy/positive ratings (RBC, TD Cowen, Piper Sandler, Sanford Bernstein among others), supporting short-term bullishness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management tone and consumer trend: CEO comments that consumers are returning to preferred, higher-quality choices (not just cheapest options) provided an extra behavioral tailwind for fast-casual names. Read More.

Management tone and consumer trend: CEO comments that consumers are returning to preferred, higher-quality choices (not just cheapest options) provided an extra behavioral tailwind for fast-casual names. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 outlook — rapid unit growth but modest comps: The company guided to 74–76 new openings and 3–5% same-store-sales growth while advancing menu innovation — expansion supports long-term revenue but low comp guidance tempers margin/traffic optimism. Read More.

2026 outlook — rapid unit growth but modest comps: The company guided to 74–76 new openings and 3–5% same-store-sales growth while advancing menu innovation — expansion supports long-term revenue but low comp guidance tempers margin/traffic optimism. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call detail: Management reiterated cautious pricing and value focus (limited menu price increases) to retain value-oriented customers — a defensive posture that keeps growth steady but limits near-term margin upside. Read More.

Earnings-call detail: Management reiterated cautious pricing and value focus (limited menu price increases) to retain value-oriented customers — a defensive posture that keeps growth steady but limits near-term margin upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and “growth priced in” worries: CAVA trades at a high multiple (elevated P/S and P/E ratios versus peers); several analysts/commentators warn that much of the expansion is already priced into the stock, reducing upside. Read More.

Valuation and “growth priced in” worries: CAVA trades at a high multiple (elevated P/S and P/E ratios versus peers); several analysts/commentators warn that much of the expansion is already priced into the stock, reducing upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Downgrade/negative takes: Some commentary and ratings shifts emphasize the precariousness of fast?casual fundamentals and question whether modest comp guidance justifies the premium multiple. These views pressured sentiment after the initial rally. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CAVA Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on CAVA Group from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.45.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

