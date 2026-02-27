Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 162.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 188.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUFG. Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.7%

MUFG stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of ($1,075.42) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.