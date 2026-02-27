HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 46,529 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 452.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in JFrog by 3,033.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281,844 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,697,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in JFrog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 976,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

FROG opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.13. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The firm had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $4,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,660,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,853,374.86. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $114,875.90. Following the sale, the director owned 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,056.50. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 327,814 shares of company stock worth $20,028,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

